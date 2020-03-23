Global  

COVID-19: Indian Medical Association’s Tamil Nadu branch comes forward to help government

Hindu Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The IMA informed the government that willing member hospitals were ready to keep 50% of their bed strength reserved for the management of COVID-19
