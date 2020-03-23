Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > U.S. mortgage rates continue ticking up

U.S. mortgage rates continue ticking up

bizjournals Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
U.S. mortgage rates have continued to rise, after hitting their lowest rate in nearly 50 years, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.65 percent for the week ending March 19 — an increase from last week’s rate of 3.36 percent. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.28 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. "Mortgage rates rose again this week as lenders increased prices to help manage skyrocketing refinance demand. This…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
News video: JTS Mortgage Minute 3/24/20 - Low Rates

JTS Mortgage Minute 3/24/20 - Low Rates

 Tyler Farnham of JTS & Co. Mortgage Professionals tells us that , due to the economic threat of the coronavirus outbreak, the Federal Reserve has recently cut interest rates half a percentage point. These may be uncertain times, but with rates so low, you shouldn't bypass the opportunity to...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.