U.S. mortgage rates continue ticking up Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

U.S. mortgage rates have continued to rise, after hitting their lowest rate in nearly 50 years, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.65 percent for the week ending March 19 — an increase from last week’s rate of 3.36 percent. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.28 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. "Mortgage rates rose again this week as lenders increased prices to help manage skyrocketing refinance demand. This… 👓 View full article

