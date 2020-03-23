Video: Police patrol cars in UAE urge people to stay home

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The police asked the public to stay home, avoid crowded places and protect themselves and their families. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

4 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Newsflare - Published Disgusting moment man wipes saliva inside train station lift during coronavirus outbreak 01:31 This is a disgusting moment a man ignored coronavirus fears, licking his fingers and scratching his genitals before wiping his hands around a lift. CCTV footage from last Friday morning (March 20) shows a shaven head man taking a BTS sky train lift in Bangkok, central Thailand. He was spotted...