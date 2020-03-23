Global  

Here are the types of businesses New York state deems 'essential'

bizjournals Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has issued an executive order that directs businesses the state deems “non-essential” to close their in-office personnel functions. The order took effect Sunday at 8 p.m. The directive is part of the state’s escalating efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Non-essential businesses can continue to operate if employees work from home. So, what qualifies as essential — and is thus allowed to continue on-site operations? The state has issued a more detailed list of…
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: State, NYC At 'War' With Coronavirus

State, NYC At 'War' With Coronavirus 03:25

 As of 8 p.m. on Sunday all non-essential workers have been ordered to stay home. This as Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio announce the next steps to battle the spread of the virus. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports

