3M maxes out production of N95 masks at 100M per month, will double production over next year

bizjournals Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
3M Co., one of the world's largest makers of the N95 filter masks used to ward against coronavirus, is making as many of the masks as it possibly can — for now. In a LinkedIn post on Sunday, 3M CEO Mike Roman said that the Maplewood-based manufacturer was "operating at maximum production" for the mask, turning out more than 100 million of them per month — 35 million of those in the United States. The company also said it was in the process of shipping a half-million masks from a South Dakota…
 Stores and hospitals around the United States are running out of masks because of the coronavirus. So, people are stepping up and getting creative by making homemade masks.

