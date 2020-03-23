Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Texas alters regulations so more nurses can work

Texas alters regulations so more nurses can work

bizjournals Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Gov. Greg Abbott announced at a March 22 news conference that he would waive all nursing restrictions in the state. This will allow retired nurses, certain nurses in their final year of nursing school and nurses with inactive licenses to practice medicine to combat the nursing shortage during the coronavirus outbreak. The executive order will also fast-track licenses for out-of-state medical professionals and will require all hospitals in the state to suspend all non-essential surgeries and procedures…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Temporary 'Travel Nurses' Are In More Demand Than Ever, But Some Won't Accept Assignments

Temporary 'Travel Nurses' Are In More Demand Than Ever, But Some Won't Accept Assignments 00:39

 So-called 'travel nurses' make up less than one percent of the nursing workforce, totalling 50,000 in number. But according to Reuters, the coronavirus has stepped up the call for their services. US hospitals are bracing for a surge of coronavirus patients just as some staff are under quarantine...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AmberOwens18

Amber Deese Owens Texas alters regulations so more nurses can work https://t.co/YrWNTAaLbB 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.