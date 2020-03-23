Texas alters regulations so more nurses can work

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Gov. Greg Abbott announced at a March 22 news conference that he would waive all nursing restrictions in the state. This will allow retired nurses, certain nurses in their final year of nursing school and nurses with inactive licenses to practice medicine to combat the nursing shortage during the coronavirus outbreak. The executive order will also fast-track licenses for out-of-state medical professionals and will require all hospitals in the state to suspend all non-essential surgeries and procedures… 👓 View full article

