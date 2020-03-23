Texas alters regulations so more nurses can work

Monday, 23 March 2020 () Gov. Greg Abbott announced at a March 22 news conference that he would waive all nursing restrictions in the state. This will allow retired nurses, certain nurses in their final year of nursing school and nurses with inactive licenses to practice medicine to combat the nursing shortage during the coronavirus outbreak. The executive order will also fast-track licenses for out-of-state medical professionals and will require all hospitals in the state to suspend all non-essential surgeries and procedures…
So-called 'travel nurses' make up less than one percent of the nursing workforce, totalling 50,000 in number. But according to Reuters, the coronavirus has stepped up the call for their services. US hospitals are bracing for a surge of coronavirus patients just as some staff are under quarantine...
