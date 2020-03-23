Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Reliance sets up India's 1st dedicated Covid-19 hospital, to pay contract workers wages

Reliance sets up India's 1st dedicated Covid-19 hospital, to pay contract workers wages

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Reliance Industries on Monday said it will pay contract and temporary workers wages even in case of no work due to coronavirus outbreak, set up India's first dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Mumbai, ramp up face-mask production capacity and provide free meals and fuel to deal with the crisis.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: KC couple starts fundraiser to benefit hospital workers, local restaurant

KC couple starts fundraiser to benefit hospital workers, local restaurant 02:08

 A Kansas City couple had an idea to say thank you to hospital workers. Before they knew it, their small act of kindness snowballed into helping thousands of hospital workers and a local restaurant.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.