McDonald's president vows to keep restaurants open, give employees job security

bizjournals Monday, 23 March 2020
In the wake of the coronavirus wreaking havoc across the restaurant industry, McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger is vowing to keep his company's restaurants open. In a Monday morning note, Erlinger said McDonald’s provides about 850,000 jobs in the U.S. and pays billions in payroll every year and that's why he's motivated to keep his company's outlets open in the wake of the coronavirus. "If they (McDonald's franchisees) can stay open, they are able to give their employees job security and…
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: McDonald's Closing All UK Restaurants

McDonald's Closing All UK Restaurants 00:32

 McDonald's is closing all of its restaurants in the UK and Ireland on Monday. Business Insider reports the closings will impact more than 135,000 workers. The chain had previously closed the seating areas of its restaurants. It also moved to take-out, delivery, and drive-thru options only. In the...

