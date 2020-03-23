Global  

CVS said it's hiring 50,000 people, providing bonuses to employees

bizjournals Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
CVS Health Corp. said Monday that it will hire 50,000 people and provide bonuses of up to $500 to employees in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Pharmacy competitor Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. announced a similar bonus and hiring plan on Sunday. CVS (NYSE: CVS) said its hiring spree "is the most ambitious hiring drive in the company's history" and said it's looking to fill full-time, part-time and temporary jobs including store associates, home-delivery drivers, distribution-center employees…
News video: CVS Health Offering Employee Bonuses, Added Benefits During Pandemic

