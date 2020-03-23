CVS said it's hiring 50,000 people, providing bonuses to employees

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

CVS Health Corp. said Monday that it will hire 50,000 people and provide bonuses of up to $500 to employees in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Pharmacy competitor Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. announced a similar bonus and hiring plan on Sunday. CVS (NYSE: CVS) said its hiring spree "is the most ambitious hiring drive in the company's history" and said it's looking to fill full-time, part-time and temporary jobs including store associates, home-delivery drivers, distribution-center employees… 👓 View full article

