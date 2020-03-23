eWellness trains 188 physical therapists to use its PHIZIO platform as telemedicine needs skyrocket due to coronavirus Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

eWellness Healthcare Corporation (OTCMKTS:EWLL) said it has trained 188 physical therapists (PTs) on its PHIZIO telehealth platform over the past 15 days as patients flock to telemedicine amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Of the newly-trained PTs, 97 are located in 17 US states — California, Illinois, Virginia, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Vermont, New Mexico, Massachusetts, Maryland, Florida, Minnesota, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina and Nebraska. The other 91 are located in the Candian provinces of Ontario, Alberta, Quebec, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Nova Scotia. READ: eWellness hails CMS move to allow digital communication, e-visits by physical therapists The group said these additional trained PT’s at full capacity can complete 15,000 patient visits per year, which is equal to 2.8 million PT visits annually. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company has seen a jump in treatments on its PHIZIO platform over the past two weeks as patients take steps to reduce their exposure to the coronavirus. eWellness bills itself as the first physical therapy telehealth company to provide PT assessments and treatments in real-time via a smartphone or a laptop. Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel 👓 View full article

