Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > eWellness trains 188 physical therapists to use its PHIZIO platform as telemedicine needs skyrocket due to coronavirus

eWellness trains 188 physical therapists to use its PHIZIO platform as telemedicine needs skyrocket due to coronavirus

Proactive Investors Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
eWellness Healthcare Corporation (OTCMKTS:EWLL) said it has trained 188 physical therapists (PTs) on its PHIZIO telehealth platform over the past 15 days as patients flock to telemedicine amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Of the newly-trained PTs, 97 are located in 17 US states — California, Illinois, Virginia, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Vermont, New Mexico, Massachusetts, Maryland, Florida, Minnesota, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina and Nebraska. The other 91 are located in the Candian provinces of Ontario, Alberta, Quebec, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Nova Scotia. READ: eWellness hails CMS move to allow digital communication, e-visits by physical therapists The group said these additional trained PT’s at full capacity can complete 15,000 patient visits per year, which is equal to 2.8 million PT visits annually. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company has seen a jump in treatments on its PHIZIO platform over the past two weeks as patients take steps to reduce their exposure to the coronavirus. eWellness bills itself as the first physical therapy telehealth company to provide PT assessments and treatments in real-time via a smartphone or a laptop. Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected]  Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PennyStockGeeks

PennyStockGeeks RT @proactive_NA: $EWLL eWellness trains 188 physical therapists to use its PHIZIO platform as telemedicine needs skyrocket due to coronavi… 4 hours ago

proactive_NA

Proactive USA $EWLL eWellness trains 188 physical therapists to use its PHIZIO platform as telemedicine needs skyrocket due to co… https://t.co/LoE7bnQnxt 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.