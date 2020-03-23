GE Aviation to cut U.S. workforce in wake of coronavirus
Monday, 23 March 2020 () Airline engine manufacturer GE Aviation, which has multiple facilities in the Dayton region, is cutting is domestic workforce amid a devastating impact to the travel industry in the wake of COVID-19. GE (NYSE: GE) CEO Lawrence Culp Jr. told employees in a letter issued Monday morning that its jet engine manufacturer subsidiary is cutting 10 percent of its U.S. workforce in reaction to a downturn in the airline industry during the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus. "The aviation industry…