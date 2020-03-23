GE Aviation to cut U.S. workforce in wake of coronavirus

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Airline engine manufacturer GE Aviation, which has multiple facilities in the Dayton region, is cutting is domestic workforce amid a devastating impact to the travel industry in the wake of COVID-19. GE (NYSE: GE) CEO Lawrence Culp Jr. told employees in a letter issued Monday morning that its jet engine manufacturer subsidiary is cutting 10 percent of its U.S. workforce in reaction to a downturn in the airline industry during the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus. "The aviation industry… 👓 View full article

