Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > GE Aviation to cut U.S. workforce in wake of coronavirus

GE Aviation to cut U.S. workforce in wake of coronavirus

bizjournals Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Airline engine manufacturer GE Aviation, which has multiple facilities in the Dayton region, is cutting is domestic workforce amid a devastating impact to the travel industry in the wake of COVID-19. GE (NYSE: GE) CEO Lawrence Culp Jr. told employees in a letter issued Monday morning that its jet engine manufacturer subsidiary is cutting 10 percent of its U.S. workforce in reaction to a downturn in the airline industry during the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus. "The aviation industry…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

indianatgo

Robert Garland #KingOfTheVultures GE's aviation unit to cut 10% of U.S. workforce: CEO https://t.co/fdr7d7uHK2 32 seconds ago

CyFi10

C RT @DeItaOne: $GE AVIATION TO CUT ABOUT 10% OF TOTAL U.S. WORKFORCE 10 minutes ago

race2thefront

Michael in 🅰️labama 🕑 🇺🇸 RT @nashvegas__: GE Aviation announces lay-off of 10% of workforce. And so it begins. If you don’t help companies, it won’t matter if yo… 13 minutes ago

BaronianConsult

Baronian Consulting GE cuts 10% of US aviation unit workers, will increase medical equipment output amid virus https://t.co/ypbWam4koB 18 minutes ago

jerayawara

Jerayawara RT @Reuters: GE's aviation unit to cut U.S. workforce by about 10%: CEO https://t.co/UxkL97Hbkb https://t.co/RhdLb3Jlqu 18 minutes ago

Benvaaa

Benवा🐺 @lightsupx1d Arre ye toh kaafi simplistic aur vague view ho gaya. I meant the nuances. Like delayed degrees and adm… https://t.co/P1qRRpB1Lf 31 minutes ago

RainerPerlitz

Dr Räiner Perlitz RT @BloombergAU: General Electric’s aviation division will cut 10% of its U.S. workforce https://t.co/kZzhhRfKFz 46 minutes ago

wiznationcincy

101.1 The Wiz GE Aviation to cut 10% of workforce https://t.co/GIrybhGlVG 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.