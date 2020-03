· *Zoom Video has skyrocketed 101% from January 31, while the S&P 500 has lost nearly 30% and the Nasdaq has shed nearly 26%. *· *On Monday, Zoom soared nearly 22% to a new intraday high of $159.07 per share. *· *The video conferencing company has surged in popularity as people are forced to work from home and socially

