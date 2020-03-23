SBA disaster loans: What small businesses hit by coronavirus need to know

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

With small businesses across the region reeling from the impact of coronavirus, relief could be on the way from the U.S. Small Business Administration. Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware each had their applications for an economic injury disaster loan declaration approved by the SBA last week. That means small businesses in all three states affected by the pandemic can apply for disaster-assistance loans of up to $2 million. The money is available to small businesses and nonprofits and is meant…


