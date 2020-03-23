Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > SBA disaster loans: What small businesses hit by coronavirus need to know

SBA disaster loans: What small businesses hit by coronavirus need to know

bizjournals Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
With small businesses across the region reeling from the impact of coronavirus, relief could be on the way from the U.S. Small Business Administration. Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware each had their applications for an economic injury disaster loan declaration approved by the SBA last week. That means small businesses in all three states affected by the pandemic can apply for disaster-assistance loans of up to $2 million. The money is available to small businesses and nonprofits and is meant…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
News video: Small businesses impacted by coronavirus

Small businesses impacted by coronavirus

 Small businesses impacted by coronavirus

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kj_stancil

KJ Stancil III RT @RepStrickland: The disaster declaration allows eligible businesses to apply for low-interest economic injury disaster loans, which mean… 18 minutes ago

PHLBizJournal

PHL Business Journal The Small Business Administration's Mid-Atlantic regional head explains what small businesses affected by coronavir… https://t.co/bvSZpauLox 56 minutes ago

Ben_Wilson_Esq

Benjamin Wilson RT @jacksonkellylaw: Congress authorized up to $7 billion in Economic Injury Disaster Loans through the @SBAgov to throw a lifeline to busi… 1 hour ago

jacksonkellylaw

Jackson Kelly PLLC Congress authorized up to $7 billion in Economic Injury Disaster Loans through the @SBAgov to throw a lifeline to b… https://t.co/I4JwFgsGVQ 2 hours ago

dpikecpa

Dan Pike SBA disaster loans: What small businesses hit by coronavirus need to know https://t.co/eRawj1TQEu via @PHLBizJournal 3 hours ago

AnneKoons

Anne Koons SBA disaster loans: What small businesses hit by coronavirus need to know https://t.co/23gtLqqlV5 via… https://t.co/qHYusKl2bl 3 hours ago

Noob2Q

QMAGAnon Ridiculous! SBA doesn't give Disaster Relief Loans to Sole-Proprietors. Smh... What is going on here!? There seems… https://t.co/3OG8S8bcWu 3 hours ago

KidwellRep

Rep. Keith Kidwell The disaster declaration allows eligible businesses to apply for low-interest economic injury disaster loans, which… https://t.co/CehPQpwZ2y 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.