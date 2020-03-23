Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Mayor issues stay-at-home order for Memphis

Mayor issues stay-at-home order for Memphis

bizjournals Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The most restrictive measure governments have adopted across the U.S. to combat the coronavirus has come to Memphis. Mayor Jim Strickland issued a shelter-at-home executive order Monday, March 23, "directing all residents of Memphis to stay inside their homes, and immediately limit all movement outside of their homes beyond what is absolutely necessary to take care of essential needs." The order is effective 6 p.m., March 24, and will run through midnight April 7. "We all must come together to…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published < > Embed
News video: Denver Mayor Issues Stay at Home Order

Denver Mayor Issues Stay at Home Order 01:17

 Denver Mayor Michael Hancock issues stay at home order through April 10.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

miranda__jewelz

Nona’s Mama 🌿 Denver mayor issues 'stay at home' order https://t.co/93of6LHIjZ 35 seconds ago

Leafbuyer

Leafbuyer.com BREAKING: Denver Mayor issues 'stay-at-home' order. Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Deemed "Essential." Recreational… https://t.co/cXq1kXjb92 44 seconds ago

multiplesof7

Multiplesof7 Denver mayor issues Stay at home order until April 10th, curfews in effect. 591 cases in Colorado with seven dead. 2 minutes ago

jodycrobins

Jody Robins RT @DenverChannel: As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Denver residents will be ordered to stay home unless necessary (for things like grocery shopping a… 2 minutes ago

alana_miller13

Alana Miller RT @blairmiller: Denver city attorney’s office rep says that liquor stores and recreational marijuana will not be considered essential serv… 4 minutes ago

FLO1071

FLO 107.1 Denver mayor issues stay-at-home order amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/SZ6cNdyE9C https://t.co/nvY6VJSRk2 11 minutes ago

MicahSmith_TV

Micah Smith Denver mayor issues stay-at-home order amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/oIFp8F6o8t 11 minutes ago

TowerCenterMem

Tower Center Memphis Mayor issues stay-at-home order for Memphis https://t.co/sPv1Yxnhdn via @MBJMemphis 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.