Mayor issues stay-at-home order for Memphis

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The most restrictive measure governments have adopted across the U.S. to combat the coronavirus has come to Memphis. Mayor Jim Strickland issued a shelter-at-home executive order Monday, March 23, "directing all residents of Memphis to stay inside their homes, and immediately limit all movement outside of their homes beyond what is absolutely necessary to take care of essential needs." The order is effective 6 p.m., March 24, and will run through midnight April 7. "We all must come together to… 👓 View full article

