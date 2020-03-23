Global  

Wolf issues stay-at-home order for surrounding Philadelphia counties

bizjournals Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday announced a stay-at-home order for Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties as well as other parts of Pennsylvania hardest hit by COVID-19 as the commonwealth tries to slow the spread of the virus. The order will also be in place for Allegheny and Monroe counties. The order is is for two starting at 8 p.m. Monday. Wolf's move comes a day after Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney issued a stay-at-home order for the city's 1.6 million residents. "Stay at home. Don't leave…
 Gov. Tom Wolf issued a stay-at-home order for some counties, including Allegheny, as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise; KDKA's Brenda Waters reports.

