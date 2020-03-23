Virginia closes nonessential businesses for now, schools for rest of school year

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered schools in the state to remain closed through the end of the school year to help thwart the spread of the novel coronavirus. The governor also said Monday that he would be enforcing a closure of nonessential businesses, with restaurants, theaters and gyms among them, for at least 30 days. Nonessential retailers are able to stay open if they can restrict store occupancy to 10 people at a time. Personal care and recreational businesses must close, according…


