Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Virginia closes nonessential businesses for now, schools for rest of school year

Virginia closes nonessential businesses for now, schools for rest of school year

bizjournals Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered schools in the state to remain closed through the end of the school year to help thwart the spread of the novel coronavirus. The governor also said Monday that he would be enforcing a closure of nonessential businesses, with restaurants, theaters and gyms among them, for at least 30 days. Nonessential retailers are able to stay open if they can restrict store occupancy to 10 people at a time. Personal care and recreational businesses must close, according…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Virginia Public Schools To Close For Rest Of School Year

Virginia Public Schools To Close For Rest Of School Year 00:35

 Virginia public schools will remain closed for the rest of the current school year and certain types of businesses, like bowling alleys, gyms and theaters, must close in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday. Katie Johnston reports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_Weather_Boy_

World Watcher RT @joelbeaumont1: ‘Stay-at-home’ executive order issued for Indiana, Virginia closes nonessential businesses https://t.co/Ki3xbx1otK 19 seconds ago

MarshaA53145724

Marsha Anderson RT @DailyCaller: Northam Closes Virginia Schools For The Rest Of The Year, Shuts Down Nonessential Businesses https://t.co/HriXDE1JLK 43 seconds ago

cmt215il

Christine Thielen Virginia Closes Schools, Others Shut Businesses As Race To Stop Virus Picks Up : Coronavirus Live Updates https://t.co/K9KSXaczjW 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.