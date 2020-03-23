Virginia closes nonessential businesses for now, schools for rest of school year
Monday, 23 March 2020 () Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered schools in the state to remain closed through the end of the school year to help thwart the spread of the novel coronavirus. The governor also said Monday that he would be enforcing a closure of nonessential businesses, with restaurants, theaters and gyms among them, for at least 30 days. Nonessential retailers are able to stay open if they can restrict store occupancy to 10 people at a time. Personal care and recreational businesses must close, according…
Virginia public schools will remain closed for the rest of the current school year and certain types of businesses, like bowling alleys, gyms and theaters, must close in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday. Katie Johnston reports
