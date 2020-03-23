IMF warns the looming coronavirus recession will be at least as bad as the Global Financial Crisis
Monday, 23 March 2020
· *The International Monetary Fund expects the coronavirus pandemic will cause a recession in 2020 as bad as the global financial crisis, but that the economy will recover in 2021, according to a Monday statement.*
· *"The economic impact is and will be severe, but the faster the virus stops, the quicker and stronger the...
Financial markets around the world took another hammering on Monday as a rising tide of national coronavirus lockdowns threatened to overwhelm policymakers' frantic efforts to cushion what is likely to be a deep global recession. Ciara Lee reports
