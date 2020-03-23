Global  

IMF warns the looming coronavirus recession will be at least as bad as the Global Financial Crisis

Business Insider Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
IMF warns the looming coronavirus recession will be at least as bad as the Global Financial Crisis**

· *The International Monetary Fund expects the coronavirus pandemic will cause a recession in 2020 as bad as the global financial crisis, but that the economy will recover in 2021, according to a Monday statement.*
· *"The economic impact is and will be severe, but the faster the virus stops, the quicker and stronger the...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Rout resumes as more nations self-isolate against virus

Rout resumes as more nations self-isolate against virus 01:22

 Financial markets around the world took another hammering on Monday as a rising tide of national coronavirus lockdowns threatened to overwhelm policymakers' frantic efforts to cushion what is likely to be a deep global recession. Ciara Lee reports

