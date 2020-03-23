Burgerville to furlough 1,000 workers during coronavirus outbreak

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

More than 1,000 Burgerville employees will be without jobs in a companywide move affecting 68 percent of the burger chain's workforce. The company announced its decision, which it describes as a furlough, Monday. The move affects all for its store locations and staff at its headquarters in Vancouver, Washington. A total of 1,020 workers among 1,482 employees will be cut during the furlough. "Never before in the company's 59-year history has it been forced to make such a dramatic cut in its operations,"…


