Trump was asked whether his personal properties would benefit from a proposed $500 billion Treasury fund for distressed companies. He wasn't able to give a straight answer. Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *Trump declined for the second time in a row to answer whether his large hotel business could benefit from a proposed government bailout fund.*

· *"Let's just see what happens," Trump said at the White House.*

· *Trump's hotel businesses have weathered closures, layoffs, and a substantial loss of income.*

