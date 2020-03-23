Global  

Barclays made $250 million in one day of trading last week – and it shows how banks are raking in money on market volatility even as the economy begins to shut down

Business Insider Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Barclays made $250 million in one day of trading last week – and it shows how banks are raking in money on market volatility even as the economy begins to shut down· Barclays brought in about $250 million in trading revenue on March 16, the day after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates, people briefed on the performance told Business Insider. 
· The revenue came from the bank's global trading desks, according to the people. Barclays ranked as the seventh-biggest investment bank...
News video: U.S. Jobless Claims Hit 3.3 Million, Quadruple Previous Record

U.S. Jobless Claims Hit 3.3 Million, Quadruple Previous Record 01:26

 Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus. The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is doing to...

