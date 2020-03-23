Barclays made $250 million in one day of trading last week – and it shows how banks are raking in money on market volatility even as the economy begins to shut down
Monday, 23 March 2020 () · Barclays brought in about $250 million in trading revenue on March 16, the day after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates, people briefed on the performance told Business Insider.
· The revenue came from the bank's global trading desks, according to the people. Barclays ranked as the seventh-biggest investment bank...
Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus. The surge in weekly applications was a stunning reflection of the damage the viral outbreak is doing to...
VIA BEETCAM -- COVID-19 has come as a black swan the communication industry could have done without, one that has sent companies of all kinds worrying and scurrying for answers.
