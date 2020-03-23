Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

· Barclays brought in about $250 million in trading revenue on March 16, the day after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates, people briefed on the performance told Business Insider.

· The revenue came from the bank's global trading desks, according to the people. Barclays ranked as the seventh-biggest investment bank... · Barclays brought in about $250 million in trading revenue on March 16, the day after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates, people briefed on the performance told Business Insider.· The revenue came from the bank's global trading desks, according to the people. Barclays ranked as the seventh-biggest investment bank 👓 View full article

