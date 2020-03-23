Wisconsin manufacturers Eder Flag, Monterey Mills team up to make barrier masks

Global  

Monterey Mills, a Janesville-based textile mill and supplier of fabrics, and Oak Creek-based Eder Flag, the nation's largest manufacturer of flags and flagpoles, are teaming up to fill the regional and national demand for respirator masks. “It’s wonderful to have two companies in the region coming together to fill this need,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said in a press release. “Both companies are known for their quality products, and I have no doubt these masks will be met with open arms…
