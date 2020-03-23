Global  

Construction expected to continue in Wisconsin under Evers' stay at home order

bizjournals Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is expected to follow the lead of nearby states including Ohio and let construction largely continue in Wisconsin under his statewide Safer at Home order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Evers announced that new approach Monday morning through his Twitter account, and said the official order will be finalized Tuesday. He declined to comment on whether construction sites would be among the “essential” work exempted from the rule and allowed to continue. “Obviously,…
Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Published < > Embed
News video: Governor Evers announces 'Safer at Home' order

Governor Evers announces 'Safer at Home' order 02:14

 Governor Evers announced an order called "Safer at Home" in hopes of preventing the spread of coronavirus. The order goes into effect Tuesday.

