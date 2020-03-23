Construction expected to continue in Wisconsin under Evers' stay at home order

Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is expected to follow the lead of nearby states including Ohio and let construction largely continue in Wisconsin under his statewide Safer at Home order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Evers announced that new approach Monday morning through his Twitter account, and said the official order will be finalized Tuesday. He declined to comment on whether construction sites would be among the “essential” work exempted from the rule and allowed to continue. “Obviously,… 👓 View full article

