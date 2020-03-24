Global  

Brian Anderson goes to bat for Melendez, Coshun and behind-scenes crew 'released' by Fox Sports Wisconsin

bizjournals Tuesday, 24 March 2020
Milwaukee Brewers television announcer Brian Anderson is going to bat for freelancers — including on-air talent Craig Coshun, Dario Melendez and Jerry Augustine — at Fox Sports Wisconsin after the network informed them they were being “released” during the Major League Baseball shutdown. A Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports North manager e-mailed freelancers on March 12 that the organization was “releasing” them through the end of March. The group included not only the on-air personalities,…
