Brian Anderson goes to bat for Melendez, Coshun and behind-scenes crew 'released' by Fox Sports Wisconsin
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () Milwaukee Brewers television announcer Brian Anderson is going to bat for freelancers — including on-air talent Craig Coshun, Dario Melendez and Jerry Augustine — at Fox Sports Wisconsin after the network informed them they were being “released” during the Major League Baseball shutdown. A Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports North manager e-mailed freelancers on March 12 that the organization was “releasing” them through the end of March. The group included not only the on-air personalities,…
Nick Wright doesn't believe that Brian Hoyer is the leading candidate to replace Tom Brady as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots. Hear why Nick believes other quarterbacks like Jarrett Stidham or even Cam Newton could have the chance to take the spot.