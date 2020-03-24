Global  

Trial pitting Southwest against Delta over Love Field gate space delayed again

bizjournals Tuesday, 24 March 2020
The start date for a trial featuring Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines and the City of Dallas over gate space at Dallas Love Field has been pushed back again. The trial, previously scheduled to start in May, has been pushed to the court's docket beginning Sept. 14 later this year, according to an order from U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade. This is the latest in what has been a series of trial push backs as the sides negotiate a settlement. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) has been flying five…
