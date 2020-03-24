Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Atlanta placed under 'stay-at-home' order, as city tries to slow spread of COVID-19

Atlanta placed under 'stay-at-home' order, as city tries to slow spread of COVID-19

bizjournals Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The city of Atlanta has issued a 'stay-at-home' order in response to concerns over the rising number of COVID-19 infections. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms posted the decision on social media late Monday. The order, which lasts for 14 days, allows people to leave their residence only for essential activities, government functions or to operate essential businesses. The move echoes restrictions that mayors across the country have put in place to slow the spread of the highly contagious novel…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Stay-At-Home Order To Be Issued For Allegheny Co.

Stay-At-Home Order To Be Issued For Allegheny Co. 00:27

 A state lawmakers says a stay-at-home order is likely to be issues for Allegheny County.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AtlBizChron

AtlBizChron Atlanta placed under 'stay-at-home' order https://t.co/zeTxMpH2ti 15 minutes ago

AtlantaNewsFeed

Atlanta News Atl Business Chronicle: Atlanta placed under 'stay-at-home' order, as city tries to slow spread of COVID-19 https://t.co/JFHQM3F42Q 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.