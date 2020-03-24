Atlanta placed under 'stay-at-home' order, as city tries to slow spread of COVID-19

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The city of Atlanta has issued a 'stay-at-home' order in response to concerns over the rising number of COVID-19 infections. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms posted the decision on social media late Monday. The order, which lasts for 14 days, allows people to leave their residence only for essential activities, government functions or to operate essential businesses. The move echoes restrictions that mayors across the country have put in place to slow the spread of the highly contagious novel…


