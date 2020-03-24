Global  

Retired Navy vice admiral to head Washington’s COVID-19 health care response

bizjournals Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Raquel C. Bono, a retired Navy vice admiral, as the director for the state’s COVID-19 health care response Sunday. Effective immediately, Bono will begin work with various care facilities and the federal government. She will assess the needs of the different facilities, ensure medical staffing needs are met and will develop standard protocols across facilities. “Vice Admiral Bono will help bolster our existing coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic across our…
