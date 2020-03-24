Global  

Ducey order defines which Arizona employers are 'essential services'

bizjournals Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Arizona has asked all workers who aren't considered "essential services" to work from home while the others can continue working at stores or other sites. Those "essential services" didn't come with a full definition until Monday, when Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey released an executive order defining them. And it is a lengthy list. In a news release announcing the move, Ducey said the order was mean to clarify the term statewide so cities and counties also had a clear definition moving forward. The…
