Philippine CB Cuts RRR To Boost Domestic Liquidity Amidst Covid-19 Pandemic

The Philippine central bank reduced the reserve requirement ratio of banks by 200 basis points, in order to boost domestic liquidity. The cut in reserve requirement ratio of commercial banks will ensure sufficient liquidity to support the economic activity amidst this global pandemic due to the coronavirus, or covid-19, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, said in a statement on Tuesday.


