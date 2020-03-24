Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > IMF says global recession imminent, sees recovery in 2021

IMF says global recession imminent, sees recovery in 2021

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The IMF called again on members to contribute funds to help the poorest countries.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnjulaMalshan

Anjula Malshan ™ #IMF says global #recession imminent, sees recovery in 2021. Brace yourself people. 22 minutes ago

freekeyli

😷 RT @khaleejtimes: #Covid19: #IMF says global #recession imminent, sees recovery in 2021 https://t.co/aDovZykkbv https://t.co/kroBYHU40S 23 minutes ago

khaleejtimes

Khaleej Times #Covid19: #IMF says global #recession imminent, sees recovery in 2021 https://t.co/aDovZykkbv https://t.co/kroBYHU40S 24 minutes ago

scorpiomanojFRM

HMK alias MANOJ RT @_ritusingh: #IMF says global recession imminent in 2020, could be worse than the 2008 crisis, but 2021 could see a recovery if the viru… 5 hours ago

_ritusingh

Ritu Singh #IMF says global recession imminent in 2020, could be worse than the 2008 crisis, but 2021 could see a recovery if… https://t.co/7HadjCiH25 7 hours ago

vanalich

Vanalich RT @RachelChiaBT: Separately, Deutsche Bank said global quarterly declines in GDP growth are expected to “substantially exceed anything pre… 5 days ago

RachelChiaBT

RachelChiaBT Separately, Deutsche Bank said global quarterly declines in GDP growth are expected to “substantially exceed anythi… https://t.co/5Qy72jiI9c 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.