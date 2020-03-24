Global  

Libya says oil shutdown losses exceed $3.5 billion

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
CAIRO (AP) — Libya's oil company says economic fallout from a protracted blockade of its vital oil facilities has resulted in losses surpassing $3.5 billion at a time when the war-torn country struggles to prevent the new coronavirus.

The National Oil Corporation, which dominates Libya’s critical oil industry, reported late Monday that production had been reduced to 95,837 barrels a day as of Sunday.

Powerful tribes loyal to Libya’s eastern-based forces seized large export terminals and choked off major pipelines in January, aiming to starve the Tripoli-based government of crucial revenues.

The eastern-based forces, led by military commander Khalifa Hifter, launched an offensive in April to capture the capital, Tripoli, clashing with an array of militias loosely allied with the U.N.-supported government. The fighting for Tripoli has ground to a stalemate in recent months.

The national oil company said the over $3.5 billion losses date back to Jan. 17, with daily losses at more than $1.1 million. It warned of a looming fuel shortage, given the government’s inability to pay for imports.

Oil, the lifeline of Libya’s economy, has long been a key factor in the civil war as rival authorities jostle for control of oil fields and state revenue. Libya has the ninth largest known oil reserves in the world and the biggest oil reserves in Africa.

The closure of the oil facilities is seen as part of Hifter’s efforts to capture Tripoli and punish adversaries there for sealing security and maritime agreements with Turkey, which opened doors for military support from Ankara.

Hifter’s side has accused the Tripoli-based administration of using oil revenues to finance militias and Syrian mercenaries sent by Turkey to help in the fighting against eastern-based forces.

The...
