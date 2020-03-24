How city and county will enforce stay-at-home order
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () Neither Cincinnati police nor the Hamilton County sheriff’s department plan to start pulling motorists over now that the state of Ohio’s stay-at-home order went into effect at 11:59 p.m., but they will be on the lookout for large gatherings of people. The region’s largest local law enforcement agencies both outlined similar steps Monday for enforcing the order. The state’s orders, which will run through April 6, allow enforcement by local police and health departments. “Compliance is…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered a Stay Home, Stay Safe Executive Order for Michigan residents during a press conference Monday at 11 a.m. The order will take effect at 12:01 am on March 24, for at least the next three weeks. Katie Johnston reports.
