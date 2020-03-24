Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > How city and county will enforce stay-at-home order

How city and county will enforce stay-at-home order

bizjournals Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Neither Cincinnati police nor the Hamilton County sheriff’s department plan to start pulling motorists over now that the state of Ohio’s stay-at-home order went into effect at 11:59 p.m., but they will be on the lookout for large gatherings of people. The region’s largest local law enforcement agencies both outlined similar steps Monday for enforcing the order. The state’s orders, which will run through April 6, allow enforcement by local police and health departments. “Compliance is…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Governor Whitmer Issues Stay Home Stay Safe Executive Order

Governor Whitmer Issues Stay Home Stay Safe Executive Order 00:29

 Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered a Stay Home, Stay Safe Executive Order for Michigan residents during a press conference Monday at 11 a.m. The order will take effect at 12:01 am on March 24, for at least the next three weeks. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JZ9091

JZ909 @cassidyrsimpson @GovInslee Effectively, he lacks the resources to enforce it. He could use the state patrol and th… https://t.co/bmVPuieqmq 9 hours ago

SALocalLowDown

Local Community News City & county law enforcement will enforce ordinance against businesses & individuals defying orders. #COVIDー19… https://t.co/46ES1qbHdB 12 hours ago

beccadoodle10

becca City and County of Denver issue a stay at home order, which will be interesting to enforce with nothing issued at the state level. 15 hours ago

RLatimer6

RLatimer @CNN Why are beaches not closed....this is not their residence....they shouldn't be at the beach...City, County, St… https://t.co/WFJWEanecC 19 hours ago

NixFred

FRED NIX RT @valb00: #COVID19 Apocalypse avoidance guide: 1. Lock every country state province, county city & town down now. NOW. 2. Essential lif… 1 day ago

Carol59624022

Carol @GovMurphy You ordered people to stay in their primary residences. People are NOT listening. Deal, NJ is packed wit… https://t.co/ZYuS5Ne6I2 1 day ago

Carol59624022

Carol @GovMurphy @PNCArtsCenter You ordered people to stay in their primary residences. People are NOT listening. Deal, N… https://t.co/QUOODvRGWy 1 day ago

Carol59624022

Carol @GovMurphy Governor Murphy ordered people to stay in their primary residences. People are NOT listening. Deal, NJ i… https://t.co/2wfxyMIUUs 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.