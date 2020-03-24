Global  

Qiagen begins shipping coronavirus diagnostic tests to United States

Reuters India Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Qiagen NV said on Tuesday it has begun shipping its diagnostic test for COVID-19 to the United States.
 The US Is Now the Third-Highest Coronavirus-Infected Nation in the World According to Fox News, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in America surpassed 35,000 on Monday. The United States is now only behind Italy and China as far as the world's most coronavirus-cases-per-country. The COVID-19...

