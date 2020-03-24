Global  

S&P futures hit upper trading limit after another brutal session

Reuters Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
S&P 500 futures hit their daily upper trading limit on Tuesday, rebounding from another brutal session caused by investor panic over the rapidly spreading coronavirus.
