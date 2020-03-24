Global  

Sensex up 692.79 points, Nifty closes at 7801.05; infosys, Adani Ports, Britannia Industries gain

Tuesday, 24 March 2020
Major gainers on the Nifty included Infosys, Adani Ports, Britannia Industries, and Bajaj Finance, while top laggards were Yes Bank, M&M, Grasim, and IndusInd Bank. About 927 shares advanced, 1310 shares declined, while 145 shares remain unchanged.
