Harris County expected to be next to issue stay-at-home order

bizjournals Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Harris County is expected to be the next local government to institute a stay-at-home order in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has a press conference scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 24. The order is expected to be announced at that time and would apply to the city of Houston and other municipalities in the county, according to multiple reports. The stay-at-home order is expected to be in place from 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, March…
