Too close for comfort: Belgian hairdressers seek shutdown

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

BRUSSELS (AP) — When the Belgian government announced last week that hairdressers would still be able to operate during the coronavirus epidemics, many in the profession were dumbfounded and furious.



Fearing for their health and bereft of the same financial benefits as other businesses which have been forced to close, angry hairdressers across the country have since been calling on the government to order the closure of all salons.



“It was a criminal decision," Foty Kyriakakis, one of the many Brussels hairdressers who have opted to close anyway, told The Associated Press on Tuesday. “Obviously there is a risk of virus transmission. We touch our clients."



During the crisis, hairdressers are entitled to a nearly 1,300-euros ($1,400) monthly replacement income through the unemployment system. But because they have not been forced to shut down, they can't claim the same level of compensation offered to other businesses if they decide to close their shops.



For instance, while a restaurant forced to close in the French-speaking Walloon region will receive a 5,000-euro ($5,400) indemnity, hairdressers will only get 2,500 euros ($2,700) for the loss of activity.



“Hairdressers are faced with this choice: keep their business open with the risk of getting sick, or closing their doors and losing money," Mitch Mues, spokesman for Coiffure.org, the federation of Belgian hairdressers, told The Associated Press in a phone interview.



Although hair salons were only allowed to stay open by appointment with one client at a time, the government's decision has left health professionals gobsmacked.



“Close hairdressers, now," said the famed Leuven University virologist Marc Van Ranst in a message posted on Twitter.



The hairdressers exception came as other stringent lockdown...


