Doctors, bud tenders among now 'essential' jobs in Washington state

bizjournals Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Gov. Jay Inslee's Monday evening executive order telling Washingtonians to stay home starting immediately came with a long, eclectic list of "essential critical infrastructure workers." In addition to the expected professions — workers doing COVID-19 testing and research, other medical personnel, and public-works employees — there are some perhaps surprising jobs on the list. Among those are employees of liquor stores that sell groceries, coffee production plants and cannabis stores. The media…
