Doctors, bud tenders among now 'essential' jobs in Washington state

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Gov. Jay Inslee's Monday evening executive order telling Washingtonians to stay home starting immediately came with a long, eclectic list of "essential critical infrastructure workers." In addition to the expected professions — workers doing COVID-19 testing and research, other medical personnel, and public-works employees — there are some perhaps surprising jobs on the list. Among those are employees of liquor stores that sell groceries, coffee production plants and cannabis stores. The media… 👓 View full article

