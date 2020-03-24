DFW Coronavirus Tracker: Garland issues shelter-in-place order as Collin County debates Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

More than 280 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in North Texas, including six deaths. That number is expected to increase as new testing centers open to the public and more people are able to get tested. Dallas County began its shelter-in-place order at 11:59 p.m. Monday, shutting down all non-essential businesses and requiring residents to stay at home except in certain circumstances. Exceptions include trips for medical care, to the grocery store, outdoor exercise and or other… 👓 View full article

