Pizza Hut ups Papa John's, Domino's hiring efforts

bizjournals Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Three of the country's largest pizza chains are ramping up for major hiring sprees to snatch up some of the newly unemployed service-industry workers. On the same day Papa John's International Inc. announced it would hire up to 20,000 new employees, Pizza Hut said it is looking to fill more than 30,000 open positions within its restaurants nationwide. Both announcements came just days after Domino's Pizza Inc., the country's largest pizza chain, said it expects to hire 10,000 new workers. Available…
 These Companies Are Hiring During the Coronavirus Outbreak E-commerce giant Amazon says it is planning to hire 100,000 full-time and part-time employees. Walmart, America's largest grocery chain, wants to add 150,000 full-time, part-time and temporary positions. The country's biggest convenience...

