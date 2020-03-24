Global  

NC Hospital Association to Gov. Cooper: It's time to shelter in place

bizjournals Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The North Carolina Healthcare Association and its 130 member hospitals and the N.C. Nurses Association have both requested that Gov. Roy Cooper issue a shelter-in-place order for the state to ensure hospitals can keep up with the growing number of coronavirus patients. Phone conferences with the NCHA and member hospital CEOs took place Friday, Saturday and Monday, NCHA spokesperson Cynthia Charles said.  On those calls, which included the CEOs of all three major Triad health systems, it was the…
