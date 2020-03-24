Major airline stocks are surging on hopes that a coronavirus relief package is coming soon
· *Airline stocks are spiking Tuesday on hopes that a coronavirus relief package will soon be approved by Congress. *
· *United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and Southwest Airlines have all posted double-digit gains Tuesday, reversing steep losses in recent weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic. *
Millions of Americans are struggling economically from the fallout of the pandemic, but the Senate is expected to pass a $2 trillion stimulus package after reaching a deal with the White House. So how..
