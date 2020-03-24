Construction starts on Chase Bank in Barnett building

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Danis Construction began construction Monday on the 5,400-square-foot Chase Bank branch on the first floor of downtown's Barnett building. Construction is expected to take six to eight months at an expected cost of $1.5 million, project manager Brian Tellier previously told the Business Journal. Chase will also join the skyline with a sign atop the Barnett building, which has been renovated for $53 million. The Barnett was Jacksonville's tallest building when it was constructed in 1926. It housed…


