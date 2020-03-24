Global  

Here are the businesses that can stay open during Wisconsin's Safer at Home order

bizjournals Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
With the state's Safer at Home order going into effect Wednesday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' office has revealed which businesses are allowed to operate throughout the duration of the order. The order prohibits all nonessential travel aside from trips to retail locations for purchasing food and other necessary supplies, to health care providers or to the pharmacy. It also allows residents to leave their home to provide care for a family member in another household and care for older adults, minors,…
