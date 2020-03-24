Atlas Senior Living partnering with Assurance Scientific Labs for COVID-19 testing

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Atlas Senior Living and Assurance Scientific Laboratories are partnering to allow Atlas communities the ability to test for COVID-19. Assurance Scientific Labs has been one of the major early players in testing for COVID-19 in Alabama, securing early approval from the FDA for its test. “During this time when all of America is experiencing the effects of this virus, our partnership with Assurance Labs is vital to us as a senior living company,” said Scott Goldberg, president and CEO of Atlas.… 👓 View full article

