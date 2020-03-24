Global  

Ford to work with GE, 3M to make coronavirus respirators, ventilators

bizjournals Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Ford Motor Co. said Tuesday that it will work with General Electric Co. and 3M Co. to make respirators for health-care workers and ventilators for coronavirus patients. It's just one of the Big Three automakers that are working to address coronavirus equipment shortages in the U.S. The automaker (NYSE: F) said it will work with 3M (NYSE: MMM) to make Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPRs) used by first responders and health care workers. The company will work with GE (NYSE GE) Healthcare to…
 Ford Motor Company has begun making disposable respirator masks and medical face shields using 3D printing at its Advanced Manufacturing Center in Redford, Michigan, in response to a nationwide call for more medical equipment to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

