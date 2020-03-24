Ford to work with GE, 3M to make coronavirus respirators, ventilators
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () Ford Motor Co. said Tuesday that it will work with General Electric Co. and 3M Co. to make respirators for health-care workers and ventilators for coronavirus patients. It's just one of the Big Three automakers that are working to address coronavirus equipment shortages in the U.S. The automaker (NYSE: F) said it will work with 3M (NYSE: MMM) to make Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPRs) used by first responders and health care workers. The company will work with GE (NYSE GE) Healthcare to…
Ford Motor Company has begun making disposable respirator masks and medical face shields using 3D printing at its Advanced Manufacturing Center in Redford, Michigan, in response to a nationwide call for more medical equipment to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bk_Pitt RT @TODAYshow: Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford says they're trying to make 100,000 masks a week and work with 3M to increase production o… 17 seconds ago
mona latif RT @ForbesTech: Ford will work with 3M and GE to make respirators, ventilators and face shields
https://t.co/5Sy6Z4Ux0L By @amyfeldman http… 18 seconds ago
good day ✍🏼 RT @Forbes: Ford announced today that it will be working with 3M and GE Healthcare to produce respirators, ventilators and face shields to… 1 minute ago
LeritLab My thoughts are with my sisters in NYC and my brother, an @Ford longtimer, who asked to participate in this:… https://t.co/XgU8U9RIbg 18 minutes ago
Hsalf knahs RT @NPR: Ford executives say the company will expand production of a simplified version of GE Healthcare's existing ventilator design, and… 18 minutes ago
Forbes Tech Ford will work with 3M and GE to make respirators, ventilators and face shields
https://t.co/5Sy6Z4Ux0L By… https://t.co/fdQwrd5Kml 22 minutes ago
Randy Frazee RT @CopywithHeart: Ford Will Work With 3M And GE To Make Respirators And Ventilators To Address Shortages During Coronav... via @forbes htt… 27 minutes ago
Lisa Clark Ford Will Work With 3M And GE To Make Respirators And Ventilators To Address Shortages During Coronav... via @forbes https://t.co/Gk0cOMohpg 34 minutes ago