Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Cincinnati's Chinese Chamber delivering 100,000 masks to local hospital

Cincinnati's Chinese Chamber delivering 100,000 masks to local hospital

bizjournals Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The Greater Cincinnati Chinese Chamber of Commerce is delivering 100,000 much-needed N95 face masks to a local medical center.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published < > Embed
News video: Local hospitals accept donations of respirator masks

Local hospitals accept donations of respirator masks 02:58

 Some local construction companies who may be experiencing a work slowdown because of coronavirus are donating their particulate respirators to medical professionals who can put them to good use.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MoistureVapor8r

Water From Air RT @BusinessCourier: The Greater Cincinnati Chinese Chamber of Commerce is delivering 100,000 much-needed N95 face masks to a local medical… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.