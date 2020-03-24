As jobless claims rise, Texas, other states clamp down on releasing unemployment data
Tuesday, 24 March 2020 () The full picture of how many Texans filed for unemployment benefits last week is unclear, as state governments reportedly have been instructed to clamp down on releasing timely claims data. Nearly 30,000 Texans filed for unemployment insurance from Monday, March 16, to Tuesday, March 17, according to figures provided by the Texas Workforce Commission on March 19. But figures for the full week have not been made public. "Data related to unemployment numbers including the number of unemployment…
The state pays for unemployment benefits, while at the same time losing out on all the income tax. Laurence Msall, president of the Civic Federation, talks about what the staggering unemployment claims mean for state and city budgets.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Allen AC RT @HOUBizJournal: Nearly 30,000 Texans filed for unemployment benefits March 16-17, but figures for the entire week have not been released… 2 days ago
HOUBizJournal Nearly 30,000 Texans filed for unemployment benefits March 16-17, but figures for the entire week have not been rel… https://t.co/bxGQPyEZHb 2 days ago
SA Business Journal Nearly 30,000 Texans filed for unemployment benefits March 16-17, but figures for the entire week have not been rel… https://t.co/4dPU0ahwbB 2 days ago
AustinBizJournal Nearly 30,000 Texans filed for unemployment benefits March 16-17, but figures for the entire week have not been rel… https://t.co/OlmXOTe9iw 3 days ago
HOUBizJournal Nearly 30,000 Texans filed for unemployment benefits March 16-17, but figures for the entire week have not been rel… https://t.co/usP4VeKE4V 3 days ago
Tony Quesada RT @SABizJournal: Nearly 30,000 Texans filed for unemployment benefits March 16-17, but figures for the entire week have not been released.… 3 days ago
Ehsan Madadi RT @MyABJ: Nearly 30,000 Texans filed for unemployment benefits March 16-17, but figures for the entire week have not been released. https:… 3 days ago
AustinBizJournal Nearly 30,000 Texans filed for unemployment benefits March 16-17, but figures for the entire week have not been rel… https://t.co/7JXdROIc2s 3 days ago