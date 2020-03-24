Global  

As jobless claims rise, Texas, other states clamp down on releasing unemployment data

bizjournals Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The full picture of how many Texans filed for unemployment benefits last week is unclear, as state governments reportedly have been instructed to clamp down on releasing timely claims data. Nearly 30,000 Texans filed for unemployment insurance from Monday, March 16, to Tuesday, March 17, according to figures provided by the Texas Workforce Commission on March 19. But figures for the full week have not been made public. "Data related to unemployment numbers including the number of unemployment…
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: How Will Staggering Unemployment Claims Affect State, City Budgets?

How Will Staggering Unemployment Claims Affect State, City Budgets? 02:28

 The state pays for unemployment benefits, while at the same time losing out on all the income tax. Laurence Msall, president of the Civic Federation, talks about what the staggering unemployment claims mean for state and city budgets.

