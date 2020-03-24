Global  

Covid-19 coronavirus: Six-month mortgage holiday will see loans rise, but people keep their homes, Robertson says

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: Six-month mortgage holiday will see loans rise, but people keep their homes, Robertson saysPeople who take up the option of a six month mortgage holiday will have their principle and interest payments added to their mortgage, which could see their loan jump up significantly.Finance minister Grant Robertson told Newstalk...
News video: LA Crescenta Couple Finds Relief In Gov. Newsom's Mortgage Relief During Coronavirus Pandemic

LA Crescenta Couple Finds Relief In Gov. Newsom's Mortgage Relief During Coronavirus Pandemic 02:04

 A La Crescenta couple was breathing a sigh of relief after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a deal was reached with a number of mortgage lenders to help keep people in their homes despite a loss of income caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

