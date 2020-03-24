Mecklenburg County now under stay-at-home order

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office issued a stay-at-home order limiting travel by residents beginning Thursday morning and scheduled to last until April 16. County manager Dena Diorio outlined the requirements Tuesday afternoon at the county commissioners board meeting. Earlier in the afternoon, board members heard an update on the novel coronavirus from Gov. Roy Cooper — an update that did not include public access. The meeting that included Diorio’s explanation of the order… 👓 View full article

