Dollar pares losses as investors wait on stimulus bill Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

The dollar gave up most of its early losses on Tuesday as investors waited on a Senate stimulus bill meant to blunt the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus, and after U.S. President Donald Trump pressed his case for a re-opening of the U.S. economy by mid-April. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ValenzuelaPost Dollar pares losses as investors wait on stimulus bill https://t.co/LBe8zdw2AM 9 minutes ago OSTOUL Securities Dollar pares losses as investors wait on stimulus bill https://t.co/zyrR81p8oN https://t.co/fX3nVRIcC0 16 minutes ago Jairo Rodriguez Dollar pares losses as investors wait on stimulus bill https://t.co/zgdjkZlmu0 https://t.co/UexayXoyiE 19 minutes ago Wallstreet Review Dollar pares losses as investors wait on stimulus bill - https://t.co/1tWQbratVb 19 minutes ago @Apadana Dollar pares losses as investors wait on stimulus bill https://t.co/iQviGjv3Go https://t.co/YpBzxTuN6U 20 minutes ago