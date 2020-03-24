Global  

Dollar pares losses as investors wait on stimulus bill

Reuters Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The dollar gave up most of its early losses on Tuesday as investors waited on a Senate stimulus bill meant to blunt the economic impact of the spreading coronavirus, and after U.S. President Donald Trump pressed his case for a re-opening of the U.S. economy by mid-April.
